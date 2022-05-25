CUMBERLAND, Md. — The cause of a fire that displaced a Bedford Street resident Tuesday remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
William White Jr. was reportedly staying with family members following the 11:40 a.m. fire that originated in the interior of the home at 1040 Bedford St., officials said.
White reportedly discovered the fire that was brought under control by 30 firefighters 10 minutes into the fire operation.
The fire marshal's office said the property loss was estimated at $25,000 to the residence and its contents.
A smoke alarm inside the residence was activated by the fire that prompted alert of city firefighters and volunteer fire departments from Allegany and Mineral counties.
