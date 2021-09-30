CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted for killing an elderly woman in her South End home Wednesday evening is also a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people in Ellicott City.
Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, remained at large Thursday, according to a Cumberland Police Department news release. He was to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The victim, Rebecca Reynolds, 83, was found in her residence in the 500 block of Fourth Street around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.
Howard County authorities said Thursday evening via news release that Burnham was wanted in the shooting deaths of Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57. That incident happened in 5300 block of Kerger Road.
Police said Reynolds’ vehicle was found in Howard County and Burnham was believed Thursday evening to be driving a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with Maryland registration 8BX5121.
Detectives had not determined when the victims were killed and were investigating the possibility that Burnham had left the area, according to the release.
Police believe all three victims were targeted and known to Burnham.
Anyone with information about the crime or Burnham were asked to contact their local police department.
