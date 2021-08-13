UPDATE, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m.: Cumberland Police say Angela Redovian has been located and is OK.
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police is attempting to locate a woman who was dropped off at Canal Place early Tuesday to begin walking the C&O Canal to Washington.
Police don't believe Angela Redovian, 40, is in danger.
Redovian is a white female who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt and pants, was pushing a stroller and was accompanied by a small breed dog.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 301-777-1600.
