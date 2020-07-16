LONACONING — An Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when his patrol car and a pickup truck collided on state Route 36 near Georges Creek Elementary School.
Deputy Michael Cessare was in serious condition Thursday at UPMC Western Maryland, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
According to Maryland State Police, Cessare's vehicle collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of that vehicle was not identified by state police.
The accident occurred about 4:20 p.m. and Route 36 was closed for more than an hour.
State police continue to investigate.
