CUMBERLAN — A man was charged with driving under the influence Sunday after a vehicle accident that caused a widespread power outage in Cumberland’s South End, city police said.
More than 1,500 Potomac Edison customers were left without electricity following the 8 p.m. accident at the intersection of East Industrial Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
Police said the driver's pickup struck and broke a utility pole and two parked cars in a business parking lot. He was not injured.
The accident occurred as heavy snow fell across the city.
Downed power lines caused portions of Virginia Avenue and Industrial Boulevard to be closed for several hours.
Police said the driver was issued citations and released after posting $2,500 bond.
