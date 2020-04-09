CUMBERLAND — A Wednesday afternoon fire that caused nearly $70,000 damage to an East Second Street duplex was accidental, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 1:28 p.m. blaze at 12 E. Second St. began in a first-floor living room of the two-story building owned by Phillip Weser, investigators said.
The cause was attributed to smoking materials.
The occupant of the property, Janelle Keating, was not at home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor, the fire marshal's office said.
The fire was brought under control by Cumberland firefighters in about 10 minutes.
City firefighters were assisted by volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.