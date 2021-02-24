GORMAN — An electric heater used to keep cats warm and their water bowls from freezing sparked a fire that destroyed an otherwise unoccupied house trailer in Garrett County early Wednesday.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said two cats likely died in the 12:15 a.m. fire at 1674 Garrett Highway.
The property was owned by Laura McClean and Phoebe Edgell. The trailer was also used for storage, investigators said, and damage was estimated at about $25,000.
About 40 volunteers from Gorman, Oakland, Deer Park, Kitzmiller, Aurora, Mount Grove and Bayard volunteer firefighters responded to the scene along with Southern Rescue Squad.
The firefighting effort was hampered by deep snow, according to a Facebook post by the Gorman Volunteer Fire Department.
