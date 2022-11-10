ELLERSLIE — One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning following a vehicle crash on Ellerslie Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The two-vehicle accident just after 9 a.m. near the Mount Savage Road intersection was reportedly head-on, and two people were trapped in the wreckage.
The injured people were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ellerslie Road was reopened to traffic about 1:15 p.m.
