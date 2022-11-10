police lights

ELLERSLIE — One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning following a vehicle crash on Ellerslie Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The two-vehicle accident just after 9 a.m. near the Mount Savage Road intersection was reportedly head-on, and two people were trapped in the wreckage.

The injured people were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ellerslie Road was reopened to traffic about 1:15 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
1
31
4

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you