KEYSER, W.Va. — Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz won the four-way Republican race Tuesday for sheriff of Mineral County, according to unofficial results.
The county was the last in the state to fully report results from all precincts, with the count becoming final at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Though tallying of early and absentee votes began right on schedule around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a higher volume than normal of absentee ballots was received due to voters choosing to go that route in the interest of social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time ballots were removed from their inner and outer envelopes, it was well after 10 p.m.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Wednesday that the biggest hitch came in the early morning hours Wednesday, when a portion of the scanner that reads the three-column ballots malfunctioned. She said that despite the late hour, they were fortunate enough to be able to connect with a specialist who was working in Morgantown, who agreed to come to their aid.
All told, 8,772 ballots cast on and before election day have been counted. The traditional canvass to check in with provisional voters is still outstanding, Ellifritz noted, and her office is still receiving ballots postmarked appropriately that need to be considered as well. Because there are two parties to be considered, she said, those may not sway the outcome of the races much either way.
Voter turnout was higher than average for primaries, she noted, but general elections can see anywhere from 11,000 to 12,000 of Mineral County's 17,773 registered voters cast ballots.
In a race that saw nearly 50% voter turnout, per online results, Buddy Ellifritz received 2,209 of the 5,713 votes cast in the party's primary, 39.89% of the vote. Keith Anderson placed second with 32.59%, and Rod Ryan and Jon Baniak received 14.93% and 12.59%, respectively.
In the Board of Education race, where Donald Ashby Jr. of Keyser and William “Butch” Wahl Jr. were competing for a single seat for District 1, Ashby won with 30.12% of the vote to Wahl's 26.82%.
In state Senate District 15's race, incumbent Republican Craig P. Blair defeated challenger Kenneth Mattson with 54.95% of the vote.
The county's other races were uncontested.
