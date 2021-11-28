LAVALE — No injuries were reported in a fire Saturday that caused about $30,000 damage to a three-story home at 200 National Highway, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
First-arriving LaVale volunteer firefighters reported flames coming from the third-floor of the structure located at the corner of National Highway and Park Avenue.
About 45 firefighters from at least a dozen fire and rescue companies from Allegany and Mineral counties responded to the blaze that was reported to the Allegany County 911 center just before 2 p.m.
Fire investigators said Sunday the blaze started in the ceiling of the third floor storage room, but the cause remained under investigation.
National Highway was closed for more than an hour while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The Allegany County Fire Police assisted with traffic control during the emergency.
