CUMBERLAND, Md. — Fire investigators were working Friday morning to determine what caused a blaze that damaged two homes on Cumberland’s Williams Street.
Firefighters from three counties battled the fire that started about 2:50 a.m. at 360 Williams before quickly spreading next door to 362 Williams.
There were reportedly no injuries.
A first-arriving Cumberland Police officer described the home at 360 Williams as “engulfed” in flames.
Williams Street was closed from Maryland to Louisiana avenues during the firefighting operation, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. The street reopened about 7:15 a.m.
In addition to Cumberland firefighters, volunteers from around Allegany County as well as units from Ridgeley and Wiley Ford, West Virginia, were at the scene.
Additional volunteers were placed at the city's central fire station, and a rehabilitation truck from the Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Department was at the fire scene. That truck provides firefighters a place to rest and get food and drinks during an extended call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.