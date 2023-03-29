SWANTON — One person was killed Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a Swanton home, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fire crews from Deer Park, Bittinger and surrounding departments were first alerted to the blaze at 70 Upper Green Glade Road about 8:50 a.m. when a passerby called 911.
First-arriving units found "heavy fire" throughout the two-story home, and it was reported that a person was still inside, fire investigators said.
Twenty-five firefighters needed nearly two hours to control the two-alarm blaze. Due to the amount of damage, the home eventually collapsed, fire investigators said.
“After several hours, firefighters and investigators located an adult victim within the remains of the home at around noon,” fire investigators said.
The victim was preliminary identified late Wednesday as a 19-year-old man who lived at the home. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification and to determine the exact cause of death.
About 14 pets also died in the fire, investigators said.
The American Red Cross was assisting five other family members who were not home when the fire started.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and investigators were working to determine if the home had a working smoke alarm.
"You only have seconds to escape a fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones."
