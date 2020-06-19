KEYSER, W.Va. — Two men accused of killing two people at a remote Burlington residence in November 2019 were indicted Thursday by a Mineral County grand jury.
Jimmey Lee Lambert, Augusta, and Michael Paul Duncan, Berkeley Springs, each face two counts of murder in the Nov. 18 shotgun slayings of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, inside a residence at 74 Maple Hollow Lane, located about 3 miles from U.S. Route 50.
Both suspects were also indicted on charges including use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, malicious wounding and conspiracy. Lambert was also indicted on a charge of person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Rutter was found dead at the residence and Foster died a short time after she was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Foster, according to court documents, told police Lambert was the shooter before her death.
Police arrested Lambert within hours of the incident after tracking him to Shenandoah Junction; Duncan was arrested several days later.
Other indictments by the June term of the grand jury included:
• Neil David Lambka, first-degree arson (2 counts) and causing injury in arson-related crime.
• Winston Kent Redman, Keyser, malicious wounding and reckless fleeing in a vehicle.
• Jerry Dewayne Friel, Keyser, first-degree sexual abuse (3 counts).
• Dakota Wayne Daugherty, Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.
• Stephen Wayne Liller, Keyser, obtaining property by worthless check.
• Jerry Lee Robinette, Keyser, strangulation, cruelty to animals and domestic assault.
• Julie Lee Crites, Franklin, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, failing to comply with traffic control devices and speeding.
• Chad Raythaniel Hetrick, Keyser, destruction of property.
• Leslie Elaine Wilcox, Bloomington, grand larceny.
• Joshua Edwin Bruce, Keyser, grand larceny and destruction of property.
• Justin Edward Vanmeter, Keyser, domestic battery (third offense) and domestic assault (third offense).
• Heather Marie Cosner, Columbia, failure to meet an obligation to provide support to a minor.
• Jason Lynn Short, Westernport, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sex offender.
• Jacob Wayne Bacorn, Burlington, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sex offender and failure to register upon release from incarceration.
• Dillion Scott Simone, Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sex offender (3 counts) and distributing, exhibiting and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
• Jamie Lee Gaver, Romney, grand larceny.
• Melissa Marie Streets, Elk Garden, obtaining money by false pretense.
• Carl James Story, Stephens City, Virginia, obtaining property by worthless check and obtaining money by false pretense.
• Dannie Ledell Cook, Pittsburgh, obtaining money by false pretense and financial exploitation of an elderly person.
• Andrew Douglas Deetz, Springfield, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Brian Keith Robbins, Carpendale, making threats of terrorist acts.
• Jonathon Lee Emerick, Keyser, transporting stolen property into the state.
• Deanna Elizabeth Shears, Keyser, grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property.
• Joshua Isaiah Divelbliss, Keyser, grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy.
• Matthew Logan Corle, Burlington, grand larceny, breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal transfer of a firearm and false pretense.
• Anthony Wayne Watts, Salida, Colorado, grand larceny and destruction of property.
• Gregory David White, Wiley Ford, abuse of neglect of an incapacitated adult.
