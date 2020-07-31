ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Springfield man wanted by police for allegedly stabbing a man at a Purgitsville Pike home July 19 was arrested late Thursday, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wes Allen Barrett was being held Friday on a $100,012 cash-only bond at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. Police said a citizen’s tip led to his arrest at a Springfield home.
He was charged with attempted murder following the late-night incident at a home near the intersection of Fleming Road and Purgitsville Pike.
The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and arm and was expected to recover, according to police.
Deputies also took John Allan Barrett into custody at the same location on an arrest order from the Hamphsire County Drug Court. He was also being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.