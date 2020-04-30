AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Hampshire County health officials on Thursday lifted the more stringent public health measures imposed earlier this month to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as Mineral County confirmed two new cases of the disease.
The Hampshire County Health Department first announced the measures on April 14, hours ahead of the county confirming a sixth case of COVID-19. A 69-year-old county man died of the disease April 19, and the county's seventh case was confirmed two days later. No new cases have been confirmed in the county since.
Hampshire Health Officer Dr. Thomas Daugherty's order had included a shelter-in-place directive, as well as a maximum gathering size of five people. Hotels, motels and similar short-term rental properties were also barred from allowing guests to book a reservation of fewer than 14 days, except in extenuating circumstances.
According to a news release, the county will follow state orders issued by Gov. Jim Justice.
"We thank Hampshire County citizens for your cooperation during this pandemic," Daugherty said in the release. "Hampshire County did well in assisting West Virginia flatten the curve. Through continued awareness and responsibility, we will follow the state's plan for comeback."
The news release sent Thursday afternoon by the Mineral County Health Department did not provide any identifying details about the affected individuals, who represent the county's 16th and 17th confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to the most recent statewide numbers, as of Thursday evening 1,125 residents had contracted the disease, 44 of whom died. The state's current rate of positive test results is 2.52%.
Justice announced Thursday afternoon during a press conference that he intends to downgrade the state's stay-at-home order to a "safer-at-home" order, which he said "strongly encourages" citizens to stay home but doesn't mandate it.
The new order will take effect Monday. Among other things, the revised order raises the state's maximum cap on gatherings to 25 and allows the reopening of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating and barbers, hair and nail salons that take outlined safety measures.
West Virginia slowly began reopening state businesses this week, with hospitals resuming elective surgeries, testing of daycare staff and outpatient services such as dentists, psychologists and physical therapists.
