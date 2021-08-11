UPDATE, 6:35: One lane of the interstate has reopened, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
CLARYSVILLE, Md. — The east lanes of Interstate 68 were closed Wednesday morning near the Clarysville Bridge following a vehicle accident.
The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services reported the accident happened just before 6 a.m.
The crash reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, and one person was trapped in the passenger vehicle.
Maryland State Police and several volunteer fire departments were at the scene.
