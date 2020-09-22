FROSTBURG — Two people injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night on East Main Street suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
The names of the victims were withheld, pending further investigation.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle was a 66-year-old man and the passenger a 52-year-old woman, both of whom are local residents.
They were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries.
Police said the motorcycle was being operated eastbound on East Main Street near Mountain Ridge High School when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, flipped over and ejected both people.
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services units and Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene following dispatch at 7:51 p.m. by the county's 911 emergency center.
