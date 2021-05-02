UPDATE, 5:20 p.m.: Cumberland Police say an 80,000 pound steel object that fell off a tractor-trailer has been removed from westbound Interstate 68, but only one lane of the highway would be open through Monday afternoon.
The accident about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Exit 43A, Beall Street, caused extensive damage to the interstate, police said.
The Maryland Department of Transportation was on the scene to resurface the roadway.
CUMBERLAND — Two lanes of Interstate 68 west were expected to be closed for an extended period after a tractor-trailer lost its 80,000 pound cargo Sunday afternoon at the Beall Street exit, Cumberland Police said.
The accident happened at Exit 43A about 1:05 p.m. and caused extensive damage to the road, police said. It was unclear if there were any injuries or if any other vehicles were damaged.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
All eastbound lanes were open.
Further information was not immediately available.
