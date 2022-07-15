LAVALE — A National Highway home was destroyed by a fire early Friday that was discovered by a Maryland State Police trooper, fire officials said.
The 4:10 a.m. fire apparently began at the back of the two-story frame located at 1067 National Highway. There were no injuries.
Dozens of volunteer firefighters from various companies responded to the scene under the direction of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department. First-arriving LaVale volunteers reportedly found the dwelling fully engulfed in flames.
LaVale was assisted by volunteer fire companies from Corriganville, Ellerslie, Mount Savage, Frostburg, Shaft, Midland, Bedford Road, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Ridgeley. Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulances also responded to the scene.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was requested to investigate the cause and origin of the fire that claimed the life of a cat found inside during the fire operation, officials said.
During the emergency response, Bowling Green volunteer firefighters handled a truck fire on Interstate 68 in the area of the 40-mile marker after responding while standing by at the LaVale fire station, according to a DES spokesman.
A fire Thursday in Mineral County, West Virginia, destroyed a home off of state Route 28 near Short Gap.
Firefighters from Mineral and Allegany counties were called to 72 Ashfield Drive near Old Furnace Road about 7 p.m. First-arriving firefighters found flames shooting from the single-story structure located near Mountainaire Village.
The occupant of the residence was being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office was requested to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
Units on the scene for two hours included Short Gap, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford, Fort Ashby, Shaft, LaVale and the Eastern Garrett fire company's rehabilitation unit utilized to refresh firefighters with provisions at the scene.
