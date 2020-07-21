KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Schools has stopped athletic and extracurricular activities countywide after two students tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday.
The news came as the county health administrator urged residents to act cautiously after the amount of virus cases increased by 12 over four days.
A. Jay Root said Tuesday afternoon that in addition to the seven cases added between Friday and Monday, five additional cases were confirmed Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 83, 15 of which were active.
Root attributed the rising figures to a combination of factors, including the Fourth of July holiday weekend, travel and “sports-related activities.”
Ravenscroft said the school system was “exercising an abundance of caution,” and all organized activities, conditioning programs, gyms and weight rooms would be closed through Aug. 7.
During the week of Aug. 3, “we will reevaluate current conditions and make determinations about future activities,” he said.
Additional students have been tested and results are pending, Ravenscroft said.
Root told the Times-News last week that although the county was reporting more new cases, they were not seeing a corresponding increase in the amount of active cases. That has started to change a bit, Root said.
“They are starting to slowly increase,” he said by email. “As we open up and individuals become more lax with social distancing and wearing of masks in public, we will see this increase. Our hope by having these measures in place is to bridge the gap until a vaccine and better treatments are available.”
Rising cases in neighboring counties also present cause for concern, Root said. The virus, he noted, is not confined to spreading within geographical borders.
“I think as restrictions loosen, we will continue to see similar results,” he wrote. “This is why we continue to ask everyone, regardless of their views, to protect our community by social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask. These 3 things are still the best way to not only protect yourselves, but protect others in the community. The goal of the Mineral County Health Department is to keep our loved ones safe, decrease the stress on the health care system and to keep the economy moving forward. I would hope for those reasons alone, the community would put up with a short term inconvenience for the long term gain.”
While Hampshire County did not report any new cases Tuesday, county health administrator Stephanie Shoemaker told the Times-News on Monday that the eight new cases reported between July 13-19 were “the outcome of the Fourth of July, the outcome of everything pretty much back in full swing as far as reopening.”
A case involving a Hampshire High School student was reported Monday, prompting that school system to shut down its activities.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.