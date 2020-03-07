Update, 2:05 p.m.: Maria Edris has been found and is safe, according to a news release issued by Frostburg State University.
11:45 a.m.
FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University Police is seeking information about FSU International student Maria Edris, a student in her first semester, who was last seen March 1.
Edris is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She lives in Westminster Hall on Frostburg State’s campus. She is from Ethiopia.
Individuals with any information can contact police at 301-687-4223 or through an anonymous tip line at 301-687-7867.
