UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. Ashley Nicole Clark was located safe and unharmed Saturday, according to Cumberland Police.
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is attempting to locate a missing girl last seen Thursday in South Cumberland.
Ashley Nicole Clark, 16, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 114 pounds with long brown and red hair.
Police said she was last seen in the 200 block of East Elder Street about 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-777-1600.
