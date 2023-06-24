Ashley Nicole Clark

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. Ashley Nicole Clark was located safe and unharmed Saturday, according to Cumberland Police.

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is attempting to locate a missing girl last seen Thursday in South Cumberland.

Ashley Nicole Clark, 16, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 114 pounds with long brown and red hair.

Police said she was last seen in the 200 block of East Elder Street about 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-777-1600.

