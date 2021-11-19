MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Moorefield Police officer shot Thursday by a man he was attempting to arrest was recovering at home Friday, and the suspect was hospitalized at an unnamed medical facility.
Cpl. Tyler Robinette was reportedly shot in the arm by the yet-to-be-identified suspect during the incident at a Clay Street resident about 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Moorefield Police Department.
Police said the suspect, who was said to be a fugitive, allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Robinette as the two struggled. Moorefield Police Lt. Melody Burrows then fired one shot that struck the suspect in the abdomen.
“Corporal Robinette has been released from the hospital and is now home recuperating,” Terena Dolly, administrative clerk at the Moorefield Police Department, said Friday.
Both Robinette and the suspect were initially treated at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Dolly said the suspect was transferred to another medical facility and remained under police guard. No information was disclosed concerning the charges and jurisdiction where he is wanted by authorities.
Police said there were witnesses to the incident.
Robinette and Burrows were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by West Virginia State Police.
