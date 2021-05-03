LAVALE — One person died Monday morning in a fire in the 1100 block of Simpson Avenue in LaVale, state fire investigators said.
The fire started just before 7 a.m. and first-arriving LaVale Volunteer Fire Department firefighters reported heavy fire at the front of the home.
"Firefighters learned there was one occupant unaccounted for,” the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post Monday morning. "The body of who is believed to be that occupant was later found inside. There is no confirmation at this time on an age range of the victim.”
Dozens of volunteer firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties battled the fire.
Maryland State Police and C3I are assisting fire investigators, which is standard procedure for fatal fires, the fire marshal’s office said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
