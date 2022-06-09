FLINTSTONE — One person was injured when a tractor-trailer traveled out of control and overturned on eastbound Interstate 68 at the 54-mile marker Wednesday evening, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Numerous fire and rescue units, State Highway Administration, the Allegany County Hazardous Incident Response Team and state police responded to the crash that prompted the first alerts by the Allegany County 911 Center about 7:30 p.m.
No details were immediately available from state police on the incident that kept units on the scene for more than five hours.
The injured person was taken by DES personnel manning the Flintstone ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Baltimore Pike Bedford Road and Flintstone fire and rescue units were among the responding units.
The east lanes were closed as the truck was removed. Traffic was diverted to state Route 144.
