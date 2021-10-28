WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Fire destroyed a three-story home late Wednesday in the Lakewood subdivision of Mineral County.
“The caretaker escaped with several dogs when he was awakened by fire alarms,” said Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Chief Sean Malone. “It was fully involved when we got there and fire was through the roof.”
The home was owned by Bill and Linda Freas. Bill Freas is a prominent local businessman. The couple were reportedly out of town at the time of the blaze.
About 65 volunteer firefighters from Allegany and Mineral counties fought the blaze on South Lakewood Drive that started just before 11:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire was not known Thursday morning and was under investigation by the Wiley Ford department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“We do not yet know the point of origin but there is nothing to indicate that the cause is suspicious,” said Malone, who added he planned to return to the fire scene Thursday afternoon to further investigate the cause and origin.
A detached, two-bay garage also was destroyed. Two vehicles inside were damaged by smoke and water, the chief said.
Malone did not provide an estimate of the property loss but said it was "several hundred thousand dollars.”
“It was a total loss. It was through the roof when we got there and all we could do was a defensive attack,” Malone said.
A Patterson Creek volunteer firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for evaluation. The caretaker who escaped the fire was "shook up," Malone said, but did not require medical treatment.
Firefighters were on the call for several hours before being called back for a rekindle at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
