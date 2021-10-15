UPDATE, 2:10 p.m.: Cumberland Police say both missing people have been found.
BACKGROUND:
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police Department is attempting to locate two missing people last seen Oct. 6 in the Cumberland area.
Antonio Maurice Smith, 31, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds and Lindsay Dawn Yoder, 36, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
The couple was last seen traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Juke displaying Maryland registration 3DS4535, police said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith and Yoder is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600. Callers may remain anonymous.
