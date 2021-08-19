UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.: Mountain View Drive from Schly Street to Mcgruder Street will remain closed until further notice because of numerous utility poles and power lines down, Cumberland Police say.
Potomac Edison crews are working in the area and will be for an extended period of time. All other streets affected by the downed power lines have been reopened. Motorist are asked to expect future street closures in the affected area as repairs are being made.
5 p.m.
CUMBERLAND — More than 1,700 Potomac Edison customers were without electricity Thursday afternoon after a tree that fell along the Great Allegheny Passage damaged nearby utility poles, Cumberland Police reported.
Several areas of the city were affected, including Valley and Cumberland streets and Mountain View Drive.
Traffic lights were also out at several intersections.
Potomac Edison estimated to have power restored by 7:30 p.m.
