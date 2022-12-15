CUMBERLAND — Thousands of area residents were without power and travel was difficult in some areas Thursday as a much-anticipated ice storm coated the region.
The worst of the issues were in Hampshire County, West Virginia, where more than half of Potomac Edison’s 16,400 customers had no electricity.
First responders in the eastern part of the county were dealing with numerous falling trees and downed power lines throughout the afternoon.
County officials opened a warming shelter at Romney Fire Company due to the number of outages, which topped 8,700 at 4 p.m.
The precipitation started to fall early Thursday across the region and most area school systems canceled classes for the day.
“We are dealing with some issues,” Sarah Myers, Garrett County communications coordinator, said. A quarter-inch of ice was measured at 4 a.m. at the State Highway Administration facility at Keysers Ridge, she said. By 10 a.m., the county had a combined 2 inches of snow and ice.
By 1:30 p.m., however, the county was winding down its emergency operations. “No outstanding resource requests or unmet needs,” she said via email.
An ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until Thursday night.
The power outages caused by falling ice coated trees and utility lines also left about 2,400 customers in Hardy County, West Virginia, without power Thursday afternoon. There were scattered outages in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
Several roads throughout the area were closed because of the fallen trees and lines.
In Allegany County, fallen utility poles and lines briefly closed Douglas Avenue in Lonaconing, where more than 100 customers temporarily lost electrical service.
Hazardous travel conditions caused several accidents in Allegany County, including a tractor-trailer rollover on eastbound Interstate 68 east of Rocky Gap State Park about 3 p.m.
It was unclear if there were injuries in that accident, but no one was injured in any of the others reported earlier Thursday, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“Pretreatment of state roads by road crews have kept the roadways open,” he said.
Snow emergency plans were placed in effect at 8 a.m. in Allegany County and just before 6 a.m. in Garrett County, according to Maryland State Police.
