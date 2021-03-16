KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck Monday morning by a vehicle at the rear of the Royal Restaurant where she is employed.
"The rear door of the business opens right into the alley — Pear Street — and she exited to put things in a trash dumpster when she was struck," said Keyser Police Chief Paul Sabin, who investigated the 11:30 a.m. incident.
The victim, a Keyser area resident, was unconscious at the scene, where she was immediately treated by first-arriving units, including the police chief.
Emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over care of the patient before she was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter to UPMC Western Maryland.
The victim of the accident was struck by a Keyser man operating a passenger vehicle. The incident occurred just after he drove from a parking space, police said.
"No charges were filed and speed was not a factor," said Sabin.
A Mineral County paramedic, Keyser Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Medical Transport also responded to the incident upon alert by the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.