KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck Monday morning by a vehicle at the rear of the Royal Restaurant where she is employed.

"The rear door of the business opens right into the alley — Pear Street — and she exited to put things in a trash dumpster when she was struck," said Keyser Police Chief Paul Sabin, who investigated the 11:30 a.m. incident.

The victim, a Keyser area resident, was unconscious at the scene, where she was immediately treated by first-arriving units, including the police chief.

Emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over care of the patient before she was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter to UPMC Western Maryland.

The victim of the accident was struck by a Keyser man operating a passenger vehicle. The incident occurred just after he drove from a parking space, police said.

"No charges were filed and speed was not a factor," said Sabin.

A Mineral County paramedic, Keyser Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Medical Transport also responded to the incident upon alert by the Mineral County 911 emergency center.

