RIDGELEY, W.Va. — A commercial contractor continued to repair a broken eight-inch water main late Friday morning near the Blue Bridge that disrupted water service throughout the town and forced traffic detours on both sides of the busy span that connects the town to Cumberland.
"It's a water main that is about 500 feet from the Blue Bridge and right in the middle of Veterans Memorial Highway near the subway," Ridgeley Mayor Bill Shepherd said.
The Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department posted information on Facebook that an additional five tankers and an engine would respond to any fire calls in the town since water service to hydrants was also disrupted.
Traffic traveling to and from Ridgeley was forced to use state and alternate Route 28 in Wiley Ford.
"We expect the repairs will be completed this afternoon, Shepherd said. "We are just not sure exactly when."
