ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Romney man was listed in serious but stable condition Monday after suffering injuries during a fire in his School Street residence late Saturday, according to Romney Volunteer Fire Chief Garrett Parsons.
Th victim, whose name was not provided, was admitted to Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore following the 11 p.m. fire that erupted in the living room of his two-story frame home.
"He was asleep on the couch in the living room when he woke up to the fire," said Parsons.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but Parsons said it is believed to be accidental in nature.
An investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office returned to the scene Monday with Parsons to further investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.
The fire caused a loss estimated at $250,000, according to Parsons.
Four dozen volunteer firefighters from several companies took part in the fire operation directed by the Romney Volunteer Fire Department.
Units were on the scene for nearly four hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.