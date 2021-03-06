FROSTBURG — A runaway tractor-trailer struck two vehicles on Frostburg’s Main Street Friday afternoon, but reportedly negotiated the length of the city street without striking anything or anyone else, eventually coming to rest when the driver drove into a ditch to stop the vehicle on the east side of town.
Nick Costello, chief of the Frostburg City Police Department, said no one was seriously injured in the incident that began about 2:45 p.m. with 911 calls reporting the runaway vehicle. Initial reports of a pedestrian being struck as the truck descended Main Street were unfounded.
Costello said the truck traveled the entire length of Main Street, beginning at Big Savage Mountain and ending east of the city limits near the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and state Route 36.
The driver, who was not identified, reportedly wasn’t hurt.
Frostburg police officers were assisted at the scene by Frostburg State University Police, the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and crash reconstructionists from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland Police.
A portion of Main Street was closed until about 6 p.m.
Friday’s accident came 40 years after the Feb. 18, 1981, runaway tractor-trailer accident on Main Street that killed three people, injured at least 11 others, and destroyed the popular Stoop’s Restaurant.
That accident resulted in a ban prohibiting tractor-trailers over 10,000 pounds from descending Big Savage Mountain eastbound on U.S. Route 40 into Frostburg.
