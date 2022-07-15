SHORT GAP, W.Va. — One person was left homeless after fire sept through their residence at 72 Ashland Drive just off state Route 28 early Thursday evening, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
Firefighters from Mineral and Allegany counties were called to the home about 7 p.m. First-arriving firefighters found flames shooting from the single-story structure located near Mountainaire Village.
The occupant of the residence, who returned home during the fire, was being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office was requested to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
Units on the scene for two hours included Short Gap, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford, Fort Ashby, Shaft, LaVale and the Eastern Garrett fire company's rehabilitation unit utilized to refresh firefighters with provisions at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.