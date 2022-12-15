CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police activated snow emergency plans Thursday for Garrett County at 5:45 a.m. and Allegany County at 8 a.m.
An ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until Thursday night.
By 8 a.m., the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services reported icy road conditions on Interstate 68 east of Cumberland and on Oldtown Road south of the city. Vehicle accidents had occurred in both areas.
In Mineral County, West Virginia, a tree was reported across Stony Road at Keyser, and lines were reported down on Limestone Road.
In Hampshire County, more than 8,000 First Energy customers were without electricity at 9 a.m.
When a snow emergency is declared, the law requires certain precautions, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation:
• Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes; and
• The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary).
