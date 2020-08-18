CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured early Tuesday when the vehicle overturned on Interstate 68 east of the Hillcrest Drive exit in Cumberland, closing the road for seven hours.
Maryland State Police said Mouhamed M. Sene, 29, of Columbus, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland following the 5:20 a.m. accident near the 46-mile marker.
The cab of the tractor-trailer was split by the concrete median wall and debris littered both the east and west lanes. The truck was hauling general freight to an unnamed Pennsylvania location, police said.
Police said Sene, who was thrown from the vehicle, was responsible for the accident, which reportedly involved several other vehicles.
Todd Bowman, spokesperson for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said two other people were taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with minor injuries.
"First reports from the scene indicated multiple vehicles involved with injuries," he said. "The EMS task force, a fleet of ambulances from various stations, was dispatched and the county EMS supervisor to assist. It was later downgraded after initial units arrived and assessed the situation.
Traffic was directed onto the shoulders of the east and west lanes as the wreckage was cleared.
