CUMBERLAND — Two people were rescued Monday afternoon after being trapped during a kitchen fire at a home in Cumberland’s South End.
The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a two-story duplex at 213 Arch St. and brought a large response from city firefighters and volunteer companies from Allegany and Mineral counties.
A third occupant, a 70-year-old man, suffered severe burns, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday. He was reportedly in stable condition Tuesday at UPMC Mercy Burn Center in Pittsburgh after initially being treated at UPMC Western Maryland.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters encountered thick smoke throughout the residence.
Firefighters raised ladders to a second-floor window to rescue a 67-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl after one of the victims made a 911 call advising they were trapped.
Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff said a “cooking-related accident” was the cause of the fire. The man who was burned was cooking when he noticed flames from a pot with grease inside.
He attempted to remove the pot from the stove when it fell, causing severe burns to his body, the state fire marshal’s office said. The grease ignited combustibles near an island on fire.
Four people, including one firefighter, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. The firefighter, who was treated and released, and the two rescued occupants were treated for smoke inhalation, Ratliff said.
Firefighters also rescued several animals.
About 25 firefighters needed about 15 minutes to control the blaze.
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, and investigators said a smoke detector did sound.
EMS units from Allegany County’s Department of Emergency Services and volunteer firefighters from Bedford Road, Bowling Green, Wiley Ford, Ridgeley, LaVale, District 16, Cresaptown, Mount Savage, Frostburg, Shaft and Rawlings assisted at the scene or by standing by at the city’s Central Fire Station.
Columbia Gas and Potomac Edison personnel were also called to the scene.
