CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials announced Wednesday afternoon measures designed to protect the health and safety of citizens while still allowing its primary election to proceed as planned.
The state reported its first coronavirus case Tuesday and its second Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Resources said the first case was in Jefferson County in the Eastern Panhandle and the second in Mercer County along the state’s southern border. Both cases are travel related, the department said.
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the election will be held as scheduled on May 12, but voters will have the ability to request an absentee ballot on medical grounds.
Morrisey said Warner’s office requested an opinion recently on the upcoming election. They were asked when the Secretary of State can make emergency election rules and how broad they can be, as well as what powers Warner has during emergencies like this.
There is regulatory authority through the secretary of state's emergency rules to address absentee ballots, Morrisey said, adding there doesn’t need to be a special legislative session to answer these questions. While Gov. Jim Justice has “broad authority” to make calls surrounding the election, Morrisey said, “I don’t think any one of us are calling for any delay in the election at this time.”
“In these times of crisis I would like to remind people the best thing you can do is turn to principles, longstanding principles to guide us through these turbulent times," Warner said. The volatile situation, he said, can create doubt and fear in the public, and state officials are working to calm them.
"Whenever you have these changes, it raises questions," Warner said. "Questions cause a lack of confidence in whatever you’re trying to do. I want this election to look and feel as much as possible like previous elections.”
Warner also stressed that “the fundamental principle of our democracy is voting. ... Foremost in our minds to run this election is the voter opportunity to cast that ballot.”
Thus, Warner said they will allow voters to check the medical exception box that will let them receive an absentee ballot, which folks can vote with as early as next Friday. Citizens are able to apply for the ballots immediately.
It's “not no-excuse absentee balloting," Warner explained, but “an interpretation” that applies existing policies to the coronavirus. The rule is expected to be implemented this week.
Warner said that for citizens there are three trusted sources of information on the disease and the state's response: The governor’s website, the Secretary of State's page for election info and county clerks’ websites.
“There is a lot of disinformation out there … as well as foreign interference operations,” Warner said.
Warner also encouraged younger West Virginians to volunteer at one of the state's 1,723 polling places to help protect older residents.
“We know many of the people that work these polls ... are the very population most susceptible to this coronavirus situation," Warner said. "… This coronavirus situation is this generation’s national emergency. I ask you to respond. The people that are least susceptible is the younger demographic. Now is my plea on behalf of the county clerks for you to step up and volunteer and work at the polls. …This is this generation’s opportunity to serve, to respond in a civic fashion, and to preserve our democracy.”
Part of Wednesday's response, Morrisey said, is the state “trying to get out in front of any problems” to address them before they can happen.
“We’re going to make sure life can continue and that your valuable opportunity to vote is protected at all costs,” Morrisey said, adding that in addition to the newly-announced election measures, his office is working on additional consumer relief and protection measures and reducing regulatory burdens to ease some of the other complications caused as businesses close and events are canceled.
“Let me stress this: Use this absentee process, and use the early voting process," Warner said. "That’s my plea to all the voters. Then we won’t have this turmoil at the polls. … This may slow down the counting of those votes. My concern is the accuracy, not the speed.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.