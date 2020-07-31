UPDATE, 6 a.m.: The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday that Wes Allen Barrett was arrested at a home near Springfield.
BACKGROUND:
ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Springfield man is being sought by authorities throughout the region after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a stabbing July 19 at a residence on Purgitsville Pike.
Wes Allen Barrett is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and Romney Police officers were sent to a residence, located near the intersection of Fleming Road and Purgitsville Pike, just after 11:30 p.m., when a woman called 911 saying a man was “trying to kill her.”
“Romney Town Police intercepted a vehicle that had the male victim who had been stabbed,” police said in a news release issued Thursday evening.
The man had wounds to the chest and left arm, and is expected to recover, police said.
Police responded to the residence at the time of the incident but Barrett had reportedly fled.
“Wes Barrett has a lengthy history of committing violent crimes,” police said.
Anyone with information about Barrett’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be made using the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
The incident is the second major crime in the county this month.
A homicide investigation continues in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Adams, whose body was found in a shallow grave several days into a search after he was reported missing by his family July 12. The youth had been staying with relatives in the Golden Acres subdivision area of Augusta.
A suspect has been developed and the sheriff’s office continues to consult with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in that case.
