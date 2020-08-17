KEYSER, W.Va. — A woman armed with a rifle who took five hostages inside a Keyser credit union Monday afternoon kept authorities at bay for more than two hours before police stormed the building and arrested her.
None of the employees and customers inside Chessie Federal Credit Union were injured, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
Mary Ann Crossland, 38, was charged with five counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. She was being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta late Monday.
She was also reportedly wanted on felony charges in Pendleton County.
Police did not release a motive for the incident, which began about 1:45 p.m. when Crossland arrived at the credit union located at U.S. Route 220 and Southern Drive.
During the standoff, Crossland gave a set of demands that were relayed by 911 dispatchers to a Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputy outside the financial institution. They included wanting to speak to the FBI and to be given a lie-detector test. She also requested a pizza and soda.
Police said negotiations with Crossland resulted in two hostages being released. As negotiations continued, police said, Crossland reportedly walked to another room in the bank and left the rifle behind, allowing police to enter and arrest her without incident.
"This incident was brought to a successful conclusion through great cooperation of multiple agencies from two states and several counties as well as across multiple emergency service disciplines," said Capt. RJ Wingler of the sheriff's office.
During the incident, traffic around the bank was rerouted and surrounding businesses were evacuated, police said.
