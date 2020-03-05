MCHENRY — A juvenile was charged Thursday with making a bomb threat on social media against Northern High School.
Maryland State Police said troopers learned of the threat late Wednesday when a citizen arrived at the McHenry barrack and provided a series of messages communicated over the social media platform Snapchat indicating that a bomb would detonate at Northern High sometime Friday.
Police said Northern's principal and the Garrett County superintendent of schools were notified of the threat, and a search of the school at 86 Pride Parkway by MSP's Special Operations Division K-9 Bomb Detection Team was conducted.
No suspicious devices were found. Police said there was never a threat to students or staff and classes were conducted Thursday with an increased police presence.
The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.
