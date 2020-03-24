BARTON — Barton firefighters rescued a woman after a space heater sparked a fire in a High Street home Tuesday morning.
“Firefighters from Barton Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed one occupant was trapped on the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said. “Fire crews used ground ladders to rescue the occupant.”
The fire at the property owned by Thomas Varner was reported at 7:53 a.m. to the Allegany County Joint Communications Center. It started in the basement, investigators said.
Three of five residents who occupied the home at 18913 High Street were home at the time of the fire, Bowman said. Two were able to escape without issue.
“County EMS personnel stationed at Tri-Towns EMS evaluated the victim that was trapped,” Bowman said. “All occupants refused medical care.”
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire was improper use of the heater.
Occupants of the home discovered the fire when smoke detectors activated.
The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the victims, who were displaced by the blaze.
Property damage was estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 in contents, according to fire investigators.
Forty volunteer firefighters from Barton, Lonaconing, Bloomington, Midland, Westernport, Piedmont, Keyser, Tri-Towns EMS and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded.
