ANNAPOLIS — To slow the progression of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, all Maryland public schools will close beginning Monday, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Thursday afternoon.
During the time of closure, which as of now is set to last until March 27, all public school buildings and buses will be cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.
All scheduled school sanctioned travel for students and staff will also be canceled effective immediately, Salmon said during a press conference.
"It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities around the state," she said.
Salmon also recommended that days previously scheduled for spring break be used for make up days of the school closure.
"Administrators, faculty, staff and parents and guardians should begin to immediately prepare for and to put into place measures for the continuity of educational services during a prolonged period of school closure," she said.
Plans are being developed by the state Department of Education to ensure that children of emergency services personnel, particularly those who work in healthcare facilities, will have access to child care during a prolonged period of school closure, Salmon said.
"We have started to work immediately to ensure that vital services such as the provision of meals to students will continue to be provided throughout the duration of this school closure period," she said.
Salmon also planned to talk Thursday evening to the state's 24 local school system superintendents regarding plans, resources and support to be used during the school closures.
Also during the conference, Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by several other state officials, announced several "major actions."
His statement followed Maryland's first confirmed community transmission of COVID-19.
"Unlike Maryland's previous cases, this person had no known exposure to the coronavirus through travel or through another known infected individual," Hogan said.
In order to protect public health and safety, Hogan said, effective immediately:
• The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is moved to its highest activation level in order to mobilize all available state resources and coordinate efforts with county and local officials.
• The National Guard is activated and moved to a higher state of readiness.
• All state government is raised to Elevated Level 2.
• All non-essential state employees approved for telework are required to telework.
• Public access to state buildings is restricted.
• Events and gatherings including more than 250 people in close proximity will be prohibited.
• All senior activity centers are closed.
• The Port of Baltimore cruise ship terminal is closed.
• Maryland licenses, permits, certifications and registrations have extended expiration dates until the 30th day after the date that the state of emergency ends.
• All Maryland prisons visits are suspended.
• Private schools should follow leadership of the public schools.
"I'm also delegating the day-to-day operations of all non-essential, non-crisis functions of state government to Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford so that I can focus my full attention on managing this crisis," Hogan said.
"It's impossible at this time to know how long this threat will continue," the governor said.
He also acknowledged concern over a "lack of tests" for COVID-19.
"They are trying to ramp up production nationwide," Hogan said. "This is an issue."
Nancy Adams, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UPMC Western Maryland, on Thursday said the organization does not have tests for the virus.
“We have the ability to collect specimens, but no testing is done at UPMC Western Maryland,” she said. “Currently we are safely sending our samples to public health authorities at the state levels for diagnosis and we greatly appreciate their partnership.”
Adams declined to say whether anyone at the local hospital system has been tested for the disease.
“We are not going to identify any patients being tested for COVID-19 or their locations in order to protect patient privacy,” she said. “All proper infection prevention protocols are being followed with any such patients.”
UPMC Western Maryland is part of a 40-plus-hospital system “and we have the ability to move patients and reopen closed units as needed,” Adams said.
“We are looking into alternative locations, whether it is an inpatient floor or an intensive care unit or re-configure our hospitals in a different way,” she said. “We anticipate that this flexibility will allow us to respond to changing needs during this outbreak.”
The hospital system “has a strong supply chain system in place,” Adams said.
“We have been working with our suppliers to secure what we can obtain for our emergency preparedness efforts,” she said. “Right now we are cautiously comfortable with our mask and respirator supply, but we are not sitting back waiting for shortages to happen. We are proactively working with our vendors and also internally exploring conservation methods.”
The Allegany County Health Department on Thursday issued a statement that repeats its earlier recommendations.
“If you have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider to inquire about testing. Always call ahead to your healthcare provider and explain your symptoms and travel history. Calling ahead allows healthcare providers to plan for safe testing with minimal exposure to others.”
