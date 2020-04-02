CUMBERLAND — American Woodmark voluntarily shut down its production facility on U.S. Route 220 after the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office paid officials there a visit late Wednesday afternoon.
“We asked their management to shut it down after we received direction downstate and there were no problems,” Sheriff Craig Robertson said Thursday, adding that his office also closed a "vape shop."
Deputies responded to the manufacturing facility at 17600 Barton Park Drive southwest after direction from Maryland authorities to close the business since it was not considered essential.
According to a Facebook post by the company, the American Woodmark was to resume operations Thursday night.
But whether or not a business is essential and whether it should be allowed to operate in the face of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders to stay at home apparently may depend on who you ask.
“We get direction from downstate and the game changes by the hour. If there is a complaint or an inquiry, we respond at their direction,” said the sheriff in between conference calls prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robertson said the issue is technically not a law enforcement matter and falls under the state health department. His office only steps in when directed by the governor’s office or the Maryland Department of Health.
“We call downstate and we get one direction and you call an hour later and talk to somebody else and you get completely different direction," he said.
"It’s very frustrating. Protecting our community is the biggest thing, but it is very frustrating for us to perform a function — we do that and then it is changed up,” said Robertson, who said he has voiced his frustration to the governor’s office but has not had a conversation with Hogan.
Robertson said the issues makes it look like "law enforcement doesn’t know what it is doing."
"But we are learning every day and learning from our mistakes,” said the sheriff, who receives COVID-19-driven updates each day from law enforcement, health departments and UPMC Western Maryland.
“We have such a good relationship with the health system and emergency services and this has made all this a lot easier," Robertson said. "We already had that cooperation in place."
Robertson said the people of Allegany County are doing "a tremendous job" with the regulations put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"When I look out here and see what is going on, the majority of our citizens are doing what they can to remain safe. We’re lucky to live in the community that we live in,” he said.
