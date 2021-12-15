KEYSER, W.Va. — Upgrades to extend the life of the Pinnacle Wind Farm were recently completed, Clearway Energy Group announced this week.
The company began working in April to replace the 23 wind turbines that comprise the farm. At that time, Dan Hendrick, the head of external affairs for Clearway’s eastern division, said replacing the turbines would add nine years to the project's 30-year lifetime.
In a press release, officials said the turbine replacement project will also generate 16% more power. The 54-megawatt wind farm has been operational since 2012.
Officials said the project also provides fiscal benefits for Mineral County.
"The repowering will increase Clearway’s tax payments to Mineral County by up to $200,000 in the first year of operations," according to the release. "Clearway is already one of the largest taxpayers in the county, currently generating $500,000 in property taxes each year. Pinnacle will also contribute $3.7 million in West Virginia business and occupancy taxes over its newly extended operating life."
Extending the project's lifetime will also make funds from the Clearway Community Benefit Fund available longer, per the release. The fund donates $20,000 in grants annually to area nonprofits and other organizations, Hendrick said earlier this year, and projects are reviewed and selected by a local group.
Clearway began construction on the Black Rock Wind Farm in January, a 115-megawatt facility that occupies space in both Mineral and Grant counties. The Pinnacle and Black Rock facilities are about five miles apart.
The energy group also operates the 132-turbine Mount Storm Wind Farm in Grant County.
