CUMBERLAND, Md. — A new children’s specialty center that UPMC officials unveiled Wednesday will curb the need for families of pediatric patients to travel far away for vital care.
The UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center Cumberland is located in the Johnson Heights medical building on Kent Avenue, and offers pediatric cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology and orthopedic care. In remarks at the ribbon cutting, UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz said the center is the first of its sort in the region.
“Until now, pediatric patients who needed specialty care had to travel at least an hour for care, if not longer,” she said. “This out-of-town travel created financial hardships, as well as many other challenges for families who were already stressed due to their child’s illness. That’s no longer the case. Parents and loved ones, we hear you and we are here for you.”
Michael Comunale, the executive administrator for ambulatory and physician services at UPMC Children’s, said opening the suite was in the works for a year. Speaking with local physicians, he said, helped determine what areas of care were most important for their young patients.
“Having a conversation with pediatricians in the area helped us understand what patients there were having issues with getting access to from pediatric specialists,” Comunale said. “Long travel time sometimes prevent patients with financial hardships from getting the care they need.”
Some pediatric cardiology services through UPMC have been offered for the past year, Martz said, and the Children’s League has previously offered orthopedic services through Johns Hopkins. However, Martz said, there was previously a dearth of some necessary areas of care that the new center helps rectify.
“There’s a lot of diabetes in our area, so to have pediatric endocrinology here is important,” Martz said, “and to have more presence for orthopedics is important for children.”
During a tour of the new office, UPMC Children’s senior director of ambulatory services Michelle Capan said the brightly-colored rooms are exactly like the ones in Pittsburgh, from the paint and pictures of animals on the walls to the busily-patterned carpet on the waiting room floor. That consistency, she said, can go a long way for both anxious young patients and their concerned families.
“If we keep it bright and comfortable, then the kids have a better experience,” Capan said. “They can get through it without being stressed.”
New patients will start being seen Monday, and a full day of cardiology patients are on the books for the 19th, Capan said.
