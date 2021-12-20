CUMBERLAND, Md. — To combat burnout and compete with the growing trend of losing staff nurses to traveling agencies, UPMC officials unveiled Friday the system’s plans to launch its own internal travel program.
During a video press conference, nursing chief executive Holly Lorenz and chief human resources officer John Galley discussed the details of the program and how they anticipate it will benefit staff. The travel initiative will launch Jan. 2, 2022, and applications are currently being accepted.
Galley said that UPMC ultimately hopes to employ 800 traveling nurses and surgical technicians. That’s as many traveling nurses as the system has working in its 40 hospitals in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York. They plan to initially emphasize recruiting past UPMC staff who left to work with traveling agencies.
Nurses hired for the UPMC program will be paid $85 hourly and surgical technicians $63 per hour. They’ll also be paid a travel allowance of $2,880 every six weeks, said Lorenz.
UPMC has experienced record levels of staff turnover, Lorenz said, an industry-wide phenomenon driven in part by the high pay rates traveling nurse staffing agencies offer their employees.
“We’re seeing turnover we’ve never seen before,” Lorenz said. “We’re not unique. It’s not unique to nursing. It’s not unique to the health care workforce. Our turnover has actually doubled from the same time last year.”
Working as a traveling nurse, Lorenz noted, isn’t right for everyone, as moving frequently is a challenging undertaking.
She and Galley both said the combination of competitive wages, strong benefits and the chance to work in a single hospital system rather than moving from one to another will hopefully prove attractive to those who prefer travel work as a lifestyle. Some agencies, Galley said, pay as much as $200-$280 hourly.
“It’s a very different market than working in your unit with the same physicians and the same team you’re used to,” said Galley. “It’s a different lifestyle, as Holly said, and the market pays more for it, so we’re going to pay more for it.”
Galley and Lorenz said they hope adding the traveling option will help retain current staff who are considering leaving, as well as attract new members. They also hope it will ease growing feelings of burnout.
The threat of a nursing shortage, Galley said, loomed even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the problem worse.
“It takes time to get new and additional nursing students through those pipelines,” Galley said. “We’ve done a lot of things to pay our nurses more for picking up more shifts and helping out. The issue with that is it does not relieve the burnout. It doesn’t relieve the amount of hours that they’re working. This is a way for us to do that, so that they don’t have to work as much overtime. Bringing these supplemental nurses in, if you will, will help our core nurses and that’s really why we’re doing it. We wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t going to help our core nurses.”
Statistics on how many nurses have left UPMC Western Maryland and how many traveling nurses are presently assigned there were not available Friday.
