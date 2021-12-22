CUMBERLAND — Even with the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, safe holiday gatherings with loved ones are possible with the right precautions, UPMC Western Maryland Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Matt Simmons says.
During a recent interview, Simmons stressed vaccination as the biggest barrier against the spread of the disease and urged eligible folks to get their shot if they haven’t already. Other measures, like wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, can also help, Simmons said.
“I think that — with the proper precautions and social distancing — I think people can still have reasonable gatherings,” Simmons said. “If it’s people that are in your immediate family that you’re seeing all the time, you’re not increasing your risk by getting together. But if it’s people coming in from out of town, I think people need to discuss vaccination status. If there are people that are unvaccinated, or even people that are concerned about being immunocompromised, you should still try to distance as much as possible and wear masks.”
While scientists are still studying the omicron variant, Simmons said, the research thus far shows that vaccination “does protect against severe disease very well.”
“The difference seems to be that the booster vaccine does seem to prevent any symptomatic disease in about 70 to 85% of people,” Simmons said. “The truth is that if you’re under 65, and generally healthy without any immunocompromised conditions, and you’re vaccinated, your chances of being hospitalized are decreased tenfold. The vaccines definitely decrease your risk of being hospitalized. According to this recent data, if you contracted COVID-19, if you are unvaccinated, you’re 10 times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated.”
For those traveling out of the area, Simmons urged them to be a bit more cautious.
“Omicron is so widespread at this point, I think it’s a reality for all of us in every part of the state and country,” Simmons said. “So, I think that people need to observe good social distancing and respiratory hygiene, no matter where they are, even if they’re at home or traveling. But certainly when you’re traveling to places where you’re unfamiliar and you’re around people that you might not spend a lot of time around, it would be a good idea to make sure that you observe that closely.”
Simmons acknowledged that spending time with family during the holidays is a priority for a lot of folks, as is the need to feel connected to family.
“We really believe at UPMC that people are intelligent enough to know the risks and make good decisions on their own with the proper knowledge, which is what we try to give them,” Simmons said. “We would encourage everybody to use their best judgment to meet with their families to get their emotional and spiritual needs met, but to look after their physical well-being by getting vaccinated and observing the same minimizing risk procedures that we have observed throughout the pandemic.”
