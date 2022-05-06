CUMBERLAND — Starting Monday, construction work will begin adjacent to the south roundabout in front of the main hospital building at UPMC Western Maryland. A new traffic pattern will be created and stay in effect until Oct. 31.
The south entrance, closest to Williams Street, will be closed.
Those arriving at the hospital, including for Emergency Department services, must use the north entrance — the roundabout closest to Interstate 68. Additional signage will be installed to highlight the adjusted routes. The main roadway will not otherwise be impacted aside from occasional flaggers while moving equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.