UPMC hopes to reopen Hunt Club Urgent Care within 60 days

CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland hopes to reopen its Hunt Club Urgent Care Facility in Short Gap, West Virginia, within two months.
The facility was forced to close in January because it lacked a certificate of need, regulatory mechanisms required by the state, because previous owners of the facility weren’t required to file one.
In a news release Thursday, UPMC said it had filed that certificate and, barring opposition, “urgent care services can return to Hunt Club and once again serve Mineral County and the surrounding region.”
“UPMC has been extremely supportive in getting Hunt Club Urgent Care reopened and extremely instrumental in the refiling of the CON,” said Barry Ronan, president and CEO of UPMC Western Maryland. “We believe it is a needed community resource, and we are eager to see it reopened and to continue to provide this outlet for our patients ...”
Last summer, when the health system learned that it did not have the required certificate, it self-reported to the West Virginia Care Authority and submitted an application.
However, the application was opposed by Potomac Valley Health/WVU Medicine and thus UPMC Western Maryland opted to withdraw its application.
While the Hunt Club center was temporarily closed, UPMC Western Maryland encouraged patients to visit the former South Cumberland Urgent Care — now UPMC Western Maryland Advanced Medical Care — on Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland.
